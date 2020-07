The skywalk system in downtown Sioux City is now accessible during regular hours again.

The city opened the skywalks on Monday and they will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On Sunday the skywalk hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The skywalks had been closed in the evenings and weekends since March 27 due to several construction projects and the coronavirus pandemic.