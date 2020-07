WOODBURY SUPERVISOR SPECIAL ELECTION SET FOR TUESDAY

A SPECIAL ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS IT’S TO FILL THE REMAINING TWO YEARS OF FORMER COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR’S TERM AND SEVEN VOTE CENTERS WILL BE OPEN AT 7AM:

OC………AND CAST THEIR BALLOT. :20

THE ELECTION FEATURING FORMER DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE TIM KACENA AGAINST REPUBLICAN JUSTIN WRIGHT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 14TH, BUT WAS POSTPONED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

GILL SAYS MANY VOTERS HAVE ALREADY CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS IN THE ELECTION:

OC…………AS WELL AS THAT. :21

IF YOU REQUESTED AN ABSENTEE BALLOT IN THE PAST FEW MONTHS BUT DIDN’T RETURN IT, YOU MAY STILL VOTE IN THE ELECTION, BUT BRING THAT UNUSED BALLOT WITH YOU TO THE POLLS:

THE POLLS WILL CLOSE AT 9PM.

THE POLLS WILL CLOSE AT 9PM.