REPAIRS TO FLIGHT 232 MEMORIAL WILL TAKE PLACE BEFORE JULY 19TH

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE DAMAGE TO THE MEMORIAL TO THE CRASH OF UNITED FLIGHT 232 ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT WAS CAUSED BY NATURE AND NOT BY VANDALISM.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE ISSUES BEGAN WHEN THE SIDEWALK THERE STARTED FAILING:

TWO STONE PIECES OF THE MONUMENT ARE ON THE GROUND, BUT SALVATORE SAYS THAT WAS INTENTIONAL:

SALVATORE SAYS PARKS STAFF MET WITH CITY UTILITY DEPARTMENT STAFF MONDAY MORNING TO TRY AND RESOLVE THE ISSUES.

SALVATORE SAYS REPAIRS WILL BE FINISHED BEFORE THE JULY 19TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH.

IT WAS THAT DATE IN 1989 THAT UNITED AIRLINES PASSENGER FLIGHT 232 CRASHED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IN SIOUX CITY AFTER SUFFERING HYDRAULIC FAILURE.

112 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES IN THE CRASH BUT 184 PEOPLE ON BOARD WERE RESCUED THAT DAY.