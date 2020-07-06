NEW GUIDANCE ISSUED TO RENEW NEBRASKA DRIVERS LICENSES

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has extended the time that people have to get their drivers license renewed by repealing an executive order he issued in May.

Julie Maaske, Deputy Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles, says they now have almost two months to get renewed;

Maaske says most of those renewals could be done online.

Some older drivers are not affected by the deadline though:

Maaske says the extension also applies to registering vehicles

When someone purchases a vehicle after August 1st, they have the traditional 30 days to complete the process.

Jerry Oster WNAX