METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 6TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 12 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY OUT OF 128 TEST RESULTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS HAD NINE NEW CASES SINCE FRIDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 322 AND SIOUX COUNTY 13 FOR A TOTAL OF 473.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THERE ARE JUST FOUR NEW CASES OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 1793 POSITIVE CASES SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

UNION COUNTY ALSO REPORTS FOUR NEW POSITIVE CASES MONDAY FOR AN OVERALL TOTAL OF 137 WITH 21 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA HAD TWO NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 89 POSITIVE CASES WITH 14 ACTIVE.