OYENS HOSTS ANNUAL JULY 4TH TRACTOR PARADE

Tractors of all makes and models cruised through the town of Oyens Saturday during the annual July 4th Loutsch Family Antique Tractor parade.

Nearly 50 entries participated in this year’s event in front of people who gathered streetside sitting in their lawn chairs.

Parade participants tossed candy to waiting children along the route.

Several of the tractor entries were pulling an implement, such as a wagon, hay rack, flat-bed trailer or a one-row corn picker.

The antique tractor parade has been an annual July 4th event in Oyens for at least 25 years.

Photo by Dennis Morrice