METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 4TH & 5TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 11 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY OUT OF 128 TEST RESULTS.

ON SATURDAY, THERE WERE JUST 6 NEW CASES OUT OF 91 TEST RESULTS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTS ONE NEW POSITIVE CASE OVER THE WEEKEND FOR AN OVERALL TOTAL OF 133 WITH 17 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA HAD NO NEW CASES TO REMAIN AT 87 POSITIVE CASES.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT DID NOT REPORT NUMBERS OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND AND WERE AT A TOTAL OF 1789 POSITIVE CASES FRIDAY SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.