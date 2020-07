FLIGHT 232 RIVERFRONT MEMORIAL IN NEED OF REPAIRS

A MONUMENT PAYING TRIBUTE TO SIOUXLAND’S MOST SHINING MOMENT HAS FALLEN INTO DISREPAIR ON THE SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT.

TWO PIECES OF THE MONUMENT THAT IS A MEMORIAL TO THE CRASH OF UNITED FLIGHT 232 HAVE TOPPLED OVER, AND THERE ARE ISSUES WITH THE SIDEWALK AND GROUND AROUND THE MONUMENT.

THE MONUMENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE SIOUX CITY PRESS CLUB, AND CURRENT CLUB PRESIDENT WOODY GOTTBURG AND MEMBER GEORGE LINDBLADE WERE TIPPED TO THE DAMAGE SATURDAY AND BROUGHT IT TO CITY OFFICIALS ATTENTION AFTER THEY SURVEYED THE DAMAGE.

CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS WAS TAGGED IN LINDBLADE’S FACEBOOK POST OF PHOTOS OF THE DAMAGED MEMORIAL:

WATTERS SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF WORK BEING DONE ON THE RIVERFRONT, BUT HE’S NOT SURE IF THAT HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH WHAT HAPPENED AROUND THE MONUMENT:

THE MONUMENT FEATURES A SCULPTURE OF LT. COLONEL DENNIS NIELSEN OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD CARRYING YOUNG SPENCER BAILEY FROM THE CRASH WRECKAGE.

WATTERS SAYS THE MONUMENT’S LEGACY TO THE SIOUXLAND RESCUE RESPONSE NEEDS TO BE PRESERVED:

CITY CREWS WERE EXPECTED TO INSPECT THE DAMAGE ON MONDAY.

Photos by George Lindblade & Woody Gottburg