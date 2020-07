SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE KEPT BUSY RESPONDING TO FIREWORKS VIOLATION CALLS OVER THE JULY 4TH WEEKEND.

MANY OF THE CALLS CONCERNED RESIDENTS SHOOTING OFF FIREWORKS AFTER HOURS INTO THE EARLY MORNING.

POLICE HAD RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS SUNDAY MORNING, AT LEAST 46 ON THE 4TH OF JULY AND AROUND 20 CALLS ON JULY 3RD.

RESIDENTS CAUGHT VIOLATING THE CITY ORDINANCE WERE SUBJECT TO A MISDEMEANOR FINE.

