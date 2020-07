DEMOLITION OF OLD HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING TO BEGIN

DEMOLITION OF THE OLD BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING AT 11TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS IS SCHEDULED TO GET UNDERWAY MONDAY.

THE BUILDING OPENED IN 1949 AND WAS REPLACED BY A NEW CAMPUS FACILITY ACROSS THE STREET ON GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

ALL OF THE WINDOWS IN THE OLD SCHOOL HAVE BEEN REMOVED IN RECENT WEEKS AND A SECURITY FENCE WAS ERECTED AROUND THE BUILDING.

THE BUILDING WAS PHASED OUT OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS AS THE NEW CAMPUS WAS BUILT, CULMINATING WITH THE DEDICATION OF THE O’GORMAN FIELDHOUSE EARLY LAST DECEMBER TO REPLACE THE OLD GYM THAT WAS AFFECTIONATELY KNOWN AS “THE PIT”.