BUSINESSES RUNNING LOW ON COINS TO MAKE CHANGE

Brother, can you spare a dime? Or maybe a quarter, penny, nickel, or any other change?

That’s what banks and credit unions are asking right now as the country is seeing a coin shortage.

Iowa Bankers Association president, John Sorensen, says it stems from the slowdown in business brought on by the pandemic.

OC………in circulation” :10

This happened across the country and prompted federal officials to take action.

OC……….to banks” :14

He says the shortage will end as the economy opens back up, and until then, they have one solution that you can help with:

OC…….supplies replenished” :13

Sorensen says you can help by taking in those extra coins when you visit your bank or credit union.

Radio Iowa