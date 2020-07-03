PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE LEADS TO ARREST OF ARMED SUSPECT

A high speed motorcycle chase Thursday night in Plymouth County ended with a physical struggle and the arrest of the suspect.

Le Mars Police say the incident began around 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the 10 block of Central Avenue to investigate a report of an intoxicated man making threatening statements.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Ulrich, fled on his motorcycle at an extremely high rate of speed going southbound on Central Avenue.

Ulrich stopped his motorcycle east of county road K-49 on 220th Street in rural Le Mars and when officers approached the motorcycle, Ulrich reached into his leather vest and produced a small caliber handgun.

A brief struggle took place resulting in Ulrich’s arrest.

He was booked into the Plymouth County Jail and charged with O-W-I, second offense, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of meth, three counts of assault on a police officer; eluding while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Ulrich was also charged with several traffic offenses and more charges are possible.