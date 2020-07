LOCAL COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 3RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY OUT OF 88 NEW TEST RESULTS.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY 3034 OF WOODBURY’S 3205 POSITIVE CASES ARE NOW CONSIDERED TO BE RECOVERED.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD TWO NEW CASES AND IS NOW AT 313 POSITIVE CASES AND SIOUX COUNTY HAD ONE CASE TAKEN OFF THEIR TOTAL TO DROP TO 460.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS FOUR NEW CASES FRIDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1789 POSITIVE CASES SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

UNION COUNTY REPORTS SIX NEW POSITIVE CASES FOR AN OVERALL TOTAL OF 132 WITH 16 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA HAS TWO NEW CASES FOR 87 POSITIVE CASES.