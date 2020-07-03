DAKOTA COUNTY REOPENS IN PHASE THREE ON MONDAY

Dakota County and the last three central Nebraska counties left behind in the reopening plan of the state will be able to move to phase three of the plan on Monday.

Governor Pete Rickets says the trends across the state are pretty good coming into the 4th of July holiday:

Ricketts says for the reopening to work, people still have to follow the basic precautions that have been in place the last two months:

The governor says the 4th of July weekend will be critical to that effort:

Ricketts also announced that Nebraskans whose drivers licenses, state I.D.’s or permits expired on or after March 1st must renew them by August 31st.