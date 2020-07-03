BISHOP HEELAN SCHOOLS PLAN TO REOPEN IN LATE AUGUST

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools have announced their plan to reopen for the fall semester.

The district released the plan stating it is committed to starting on time this fall with freshmen reporting on Monday, August 24th and K-12 students on Tuesday, August 25th.

The 3-year old program and Pre-K students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The district says safety of all is their first priority and as August begins they will be able to better communicate many details as to what each building will look like when it reopens.