AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MURDER SUSPECT ON CITY’S WESTSIDE

Sioux City Police and U.S. Marshals were looking for a fugitive that is wanted for murder in another state when they served a search warrant in the 700 block of Center Street Thursday afternoon.

The fugitive, who is believed to be armed, was not there but authorities did take another person into custody.

39-year-old Kenneth L. Thompson was arrested on outstanding warrants for Absence from Custody.

The U.S.Marshals are continuing their search for the wanted homicide suspect and are following up on leads on his possible whereabouts.

The fugitive’s name is not being released at this time.

