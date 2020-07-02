WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR RESUMES DINE IN SERVICE WITH EXPANDED MENU

The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor has reopened for public dining with continued protective measures in place.

There will be several new shakes, sundaes floats, slushies and cones on the menu.

Summer hours at the visitor center will be Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, and Sunday 12pm-8pm.

July 4th hours will be 11am-6pm.

Curbside pickup orders remain available by calling ahead or ordering online.

The second-floor interactive area and rooftop patio will remain closed.

The parlor had suspended dine in service June 20th after a couple of staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.