UNITY POINT & CMN DONATE LIFE JACKETS TO LE MARS

Willow Creek and the Le Mars Municipal Park swimming area have been made safer, thanks to the Unity Point/St. Luke’s Health Center and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The agencies donated 50 life preserver vests to the city of Le Mars for anybody to use while swimming or fishing.

Amanda Monroe-Rubendall is the Trauma Prevention Coordinator with Unity Point St. Lukes of Sioux City.

She says drownings rank among the highest percentage of deaths with children and teenagers. But she adds the life preserver vests are for everyone to use.

The donated life jackets range in sizes to accommodate everyone from infants to adults and are free to use.

Unity Point/St. Luke’s has made similar donations in the past to other regional swimming areas, including Hillview Recreation Area near Hinton and Brown’s Lake near Salix.