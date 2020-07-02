STATE PATROL TO TARGET SPEEDING DRIVERS

Several state agencies are getting together to try and put the brakes on some of the drivers in Iowa who have been taking advantage of reduced traffic on the roadways to push the speed limit.

State Patrol spokesman Sergeant Alex Dinkla says this is more than drivers going five or six miles above the limit:

Dinkla says there may’ve been less traffic on the roadways — but there is still a danger with those high speeds.

Dinkla says the drivers thought they were out there alone.

The data shows the most common speeding violators are males between the ages of 14 and 29 years of age.

The highest rate of noncompliance with posted speed limits occurred on Saturday afternoons.

The Patrol’s data also revealed that 60 percent of the violators are out-of-state drivers.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa State Patrol, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, and the Iowa Department of Transportation are collaborating on tactics to help bring awareness to the issue.