PETITIONS FOR NEBRASKA CASINO GAMING EFFORT BROUGHT TO LINCOLN

PETITIONS TO LEGALIZE CASINO GAMBLING IN NEBRASKA WERE TURNED IN TO OFFICIALS AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN THURSDAY.

LANCE MORGAN OF HO CHUNK INCORPORATED REPRESENTS THE “KEEP THE MONEY IN NEBRASKA” EFFORT TO GET CASINO GAMING ON THE STATE BALLOT:

IF EVENTUALLY APPROVED THE MEASURES WOULD LEGALIZE GAMING AT HORSE TRACKS IN NEBRASKA LIKE ATOKAD PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

MORGAN SAYS A LOT OF NEBRASKANS ARE CROSSING THE BORDER INTO IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA TO GAMBLE, ADDING TO THOSE STATES REVENUES:

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS OPPOSED CASINO GAMBLING IN NEBRASKA, BUT MORGAN SAYS MOST OF THE RESIDENTS IN THE STATE WANT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THAT KIND OF GAMING IN NEBRASKA:

MORGAN SAYS ONE OUT OF EVERY FOUR RESIDENTS IN NEBRASKA SIGNED THE PETITIONS.

THE STATE HAS 40 DAYS TO VALIDATE THE SIGNATURES THAT WERE COLLECTED BY THE GROUP.

