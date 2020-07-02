CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER CALLED OFF UNTIL 2021

The Clay County Fair Association in Spencer, Iowa has decided to postpone the 2020 edition of “The World’s Greatest County Fair”.

The next fair will take place September 11th to the19th of 2021.

The Fair’s Executive Committee voted to call off this year’s event over concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The board decided the Fair could not protect the health and safety of fairgoers, staff, volunteers, 4-H and FFA youth, exhibitors and entertainers during the nine-day event.

Despite the postponement of the Fair, 4-H/FFA livestock competitions will be held this fall with details to be announced soon.