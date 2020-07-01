WESTERN IOWA TECH REOPENS CAMPUS OFFICES

Western Iowa Tech Community College has reopened for face-to-face appointments for students and those conducting college business.

The school will also will be welcoming students back to campus this fall for both online and flex courses that will combine face-to-face, online and Zoom learning.

Instructors will deliver as much content as possible in the traditional classroom setting.

The campus has been closed since March and most student services will continue to be available remotely via Zoom or phone.

The fall semester begins on August 24th and face coverings will be required while in campus buildings.

The college has reduced the amount of furniture and spread out chairs, tables, and seating to assist students and staff in maintaining a 6-foot distance.

The semester concludes on December 22nd.