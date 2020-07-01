POLICE IDENTIFY DRIVER IN FATAL HIGHWAY 75 CRASH

Sioux City Police have identified the man who was killed in a two vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on the city’s northside.

32-year-old Daqown Sams of Palms, California was driving the car that collided head on with a semi just after 6:15am in the 4500 block of Business Highway 75 North.

Police say Sams was driving the wrong way, going southbound in the northbound lane when his car collided head-on with the northbound semi on the four-lane divided highway.

Investigators have not determined why Sams was driving in the wrong lane on the highway.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.