NEBRASKA STATE FAIR TO BE SCALED BACK THIS SUMMER

The Nebraska State Fair will be held in Grand Island this summer but will be smaller than normal.

Executive Director Bill Ogg says the fair board thought it was important to hold at least parts of the annual event:

Ogg says the focus will be on 4H and animal exhibits:

Fair Board Chair Beth Smith says the concerts have been cancelled:

The Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for August 28th through September 7th.

Jerry Oster WNAX