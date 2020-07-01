IOWANS WILL BE QUARANTINED TWO WEEKS UPON ARRIVAL IN NEW YORK

East Coast governors seem to think everyone in Iowa is infected with COVID-19.

Iowans traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut face a two-week quarantine upon arrival in those states.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says Iowa is one of 16 states on a list that requires travelers to self-isolate once they reach one of the three northeastern states.

Cuomo says any state with a COVID-19-positive test rate higher than ten per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average is added to the list.

So if you travel to New York City, you will be stuck in your hotel room for two weeks before being able to do anything.

New York was one of the first hard-hit areas by COVID-19, but has since entered phase three of its reopening plan.

Cuomo says spikes in other states could set his state back when it comes to the recovery.

Iowa is the only midwestern state on the 16 state quarantine travel list.

Other states included are: California, Florida and Texas.

