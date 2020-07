BOND REDUCTION MOTION DENIED FOR TAYVON DAVIS

BOND WILL REMAIN AT $200,000 FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE AUGUST, 2018 DEATH OF HIS GIRL FRIEND’S 19 MONTH OLD CHILD.

JUDGE TOD DECK MADE THAT RULING WEDNESDAY IN THE CASE OF 23-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS.

DAVIS’S ATTORNEY, JENNIFER SOLBERG, HAD PETITIONED THE COURT THAT HIS BOND BE REDUCED TO $50,000 WITH HIS FAMILY POSTING ONLY $5000 OF THAT AMOUNT TO ALLOW HIM TO BE FREE UNTIL HIS TRIAL.

SOLBERG SAYS DAVIS CONTRACTED COVID-19 WHILE IN JAIL, HAS ASTHMA AND DIDN’T RECEIVE ADEQUATE CARE:

COUNTY PROSECUTOR KRISTINE TIMMONS OBJECTED TO THAT AMOUNT OVER CONCERNS INCLUDING THAT DAVIS COULD BE A FLIGHT RISK:

FOLLOWING A TUESDAY TELECONFERENCE ON THE MATTER, JUDGE DECK DENIED THE REQUEST CITING THAT THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT FUTURE COURT HEARINGS AND/OR THE SAFETY FOR THE PERSONS IN THIS COMMUNITY.

JUDGE DECK HAD PREVIOUSLY REDUCED DAVIS’S BOND TO $200,000 FROM A MILLION DOLLARS.

DAVIS’S TRIAL IS SET FOR OCTOBER 27TH.