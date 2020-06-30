SC FIRE RESCUE HONORED FOR ORGAN & TISSUE DONATION EFFORTS

Sioux City Fire Rescue has been honored for efforts to promote organ and tissue donation in the state of Iowa.

It is standard policy for the department to refer every “out of hospital” death to the Iowa Donor Network..

The program was the idea of Lead Medic Liz Ford, who lost her husband Troy in an accident in 2016.

Fire Chief Tom Everett quickly agreed to Ford’s idea:

In 2019, Sioux City Fire Rescue made 101 “out of hospital” referrals.

John Jorgensen of the Iowa Donor Network presented the Legacy Award and certificate to Ford and Everett at Fire Station 4 on Tuesday:

The Legacy Award is presented by the Iowa Donor Network every two years.

Photos by George Lindblade