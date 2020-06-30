FATAL CRASH ON BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 NORTH

One person has died in a two vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Sioux City’s northside.

Police say a semi and a passenger car collided head on just after 6:15am in the 4500 block of Business Highway 75 North.

The driver of the car was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the car collided head-on with the semi which was traveling northbound on the four-lane divided highway.

The driver of the car was the only occupant and died from injuries sustained during the collision.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries and attempted to render aid to the other driver.

Investigators have not determined why the passenger car was driving in the wrong lane on the highway.

The names of the drivers have not been released and the investigation into the accident is on-going.