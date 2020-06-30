ARREST MADE IN WESTSIDE SHOOTING INCIDENT

Sioux City Police have made an arrest in their investigation of a shooting late Friday night in the parking lot of the Hillside Park Apartments at 2800 West 4th Street.

That’s where police say a 31-year-old man was apparently shot.

The victim showed up at MercyOne with gunshot wounds and was flown to an Omaha hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation has led to the arrest of an associate of the victim who is not believed to have been the one that shot him.

34-year-old Brandon Miller is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons.

Officers believe the victim and Miller were in a confrontation with other people when gunfire was exchanged.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 258-tips.