WIND FARM PROPOSED FOR EASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

An informational meeting will take place at 6pm Wednesday evening regarding a proposed wind turbine farm for Plymouth County.

Alan Lucken, Plymouth County’s Zoning Administrator, says due to the COVID-19 virus, the meeting will be offered on-line as a virtual meeting:

Lucken says Invenergy is proposing having the wind turbines be located on the eastern side of Plymouth County.

Invenergy would need to get a conditional use variance permit from the county’s Board of Adjustment, but if approved, construction of the wind turbines could get started as early as this fall.

Lucken says Invenergy has already spoken with local landowners about obtaining easements for their property:

If approved, they would start construction by the fall and begin generating electricity by late next year.

You may access the meeting online at www.invenergypublicmeetings.com or call in at 877-229-8493 with access code 119732.