METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR JUNE 29TH (Update)

NUMBERS OF NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUE TO TREND LOW.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 6 NEW CASES OUT OF 166 NEW TESTS ON MONDAY.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS 14 NEW CASES SINCE LAST FRIDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1778 POSITIVE CASES SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

DAKOTA COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 35TH FATALITY OF THE PANDEMIC.

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES MONDAY TO REMAIN AT 121 POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TO DATE WITH 11 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

THERE WERE 23 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 4PM MONDAY, WHICH IS A NEW LOW PATIENT COUNT.

THE HOSPITALS SAY THEY WILL NO LONGER REPORT DAILY PATIENT NUMBERS AFTER JULY 1ST.