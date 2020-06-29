185TH AIRMAN WALKS ACROSS IOWA TO PROMOTE MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS

A Technical Sergeant with Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard is walking across Iowa from border to border to raise awareness about mental health.

Jeff Campbell is on a 20 day, 389 mile journey that started in Clinton and will end back in Sioux City.

Sgt. Campbell works as a “Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape” specialist for the 185th and says issues concerning mental health affect everyone:

Mental health is a particular concern during these times of social distancing and isolation because of covid-19.

Campbell says it affects people in urban and rural areas:

Campbell says the main part of survival whether you’re on the battle field or dealing with other issues is to muster up the mental strength or will to survive in extremely difficult situations:

Campbell said if people can start having these crucial conversations, then they can start to strengthen their mental muscles.

