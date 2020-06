SIOUX CITY FREE FIREWORKS DISPLAY SET FOR JULY 4TH

SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE ITS OWN FREE FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR ON THE 4TH OF JULY.

CHRIS MCGOWAN OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THE EVENT IS BEING CO-SPONSORED BY SEVERAL LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AND PRODUCED BY LANTIS FIREWORKS:

OC……….IF POSSIBLE. :15

THE SPONSORS OF THE EVENT INCLUDE ORGANIZATIONS THAT WOULD NORMALLY HOST THEIR OWN FIREWORKS SHOWS, BUT CAN’T BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC:

OC………PARK FESTIVAL. :14

THE VALLEY AREA NEAR THE WATER TOWER WILL PROVIDE SEVERAL PLACES TO PARK AND WATCH THE SHOW.