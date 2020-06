NO ONE WAS INJURED BUT TWO FAMILY PETS DIED IN A FIRE FRIDAY EVENING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE RESIDENCE AT 1905 WEST 3RD STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 8PM.

NO RESIDENTS WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE BLAZE, BUT FIREFIGHTERS DISCOVERED TWO PETS OVERCOME BY SMOKE INSIDE THE STRUCTURE.

THEY WERE UNABLE TO REVIVE THEM.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photo by George Lindblade