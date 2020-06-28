FEWER TRAVELERS EXPECTED THIS 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND

The upcoming Independence Day holiday would ordinarily be a very busy one for vacationing Iowans, but a new estimate finds travel will be down about 15-percent this summer, compared to last year.

Mark Peterson of Triple-A Iowa, says the COVID-19 pandemic has fewer people expected to hit the road:

With people avoiding airports and hotels, Iowa recreational vehicle dealers are reporting record sales and rentals.

Airports in Iowa and at various destinations are expected to be nearly vacant.

Leisure air travel is predicted to be down 74-percent between July and September from a year ago.

Worse yet, travel by rail, bus or cruise ship is expected to fall 86-percent for the quarter, compared to 2019.