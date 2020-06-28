25 YEARS LATER THE MYSTERY OF JODI HUISENTRUIT REMAINS UNSOLVED

This past Saturday marked 25 years since former KIMT-TV anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit disappeared.

She was believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her Mason City apartment complex early on the morning of June 27th of 1995.

Her body has never found and the case remains unsolved.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the investigation continues a quarter century later:

Information about the case continues to trickle in even 25 years later.

Brinkley says there continues to be one person from the police department actively assigned to the case.

There is also a DCI special agent that’s working on it as well.

Brinkley encourages anyone who thinks they may have information about the case to contact the police department.

Anyone with information regarding Huisentruit’s disappearance can call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

