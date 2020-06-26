ZORT’S TO HOLD FREE FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT UNITED SPORTS ACADEMY

Zort’s Fireworks will host a free drive-in style fireworks show for the public Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. In the parking lot of United Sports Academy at 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City.

You may sit in your vehicle or bring a lawn chair.

Zort’s is partnering with the North Sioux City Fire Department to host a fireworks safety booth before the show at 8:00 pm.

There will be food truck concessions on hand prior to the show.

Zort’s will light their biggest, best, and newest products in a grand finale display and spectators will be provided with a list of fireworks to be shot for the show.