THREE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT IN MORNINGSIDE ENDS WITH CRASH

THREE SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THAT ENDED WITH A CRASH IN MORNINGSIDE FRIDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE EVENTS BEGAN AROUND 7:20PM WHEN THEY RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL FROM A MALE VICTIM SAYING HE WAS BEING CHASED BY TWO OTHER MALES IN A VEHCLE WHO WERE SHOOTING AT HIM.

POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES QUICKLY LOCATED THE SUSPECT VEHICLE AND PURSUED THROUGH MORNINGSIDE.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE RAN A STOP SIGH AT SOUTH PAXTON AND TRANSIT AVENUE, COLLIDING WITH A SECOND VEHICLE AND BREAKING A NEARBY POWER POLE.

THREE SUSPECTS, ALL FROM SIOUX CITY, FLED ON FOOT AND WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

THE THREE ARE THE DRIVER, 18-YEAR-OLD ELIJAH DEAN, WHO IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, SPEEDING, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES, NO VEHICLE INSURANCE AND TWO STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS.

HE WAS INJURED AND TREATED AND RELEASED FROM MERCY ONE.

DEAN IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $8500 BOND.

Elijah Dean

18-YEAR-OLD JADE MCDONALD IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

Jade McDonald

MCDONALD WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY FOR A MAY 22ND INCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE AND WAS FREE ON BOND SINCE THIS PAST MONDAY.

HE IS NOW BEING HELD ON $20,000 BOND.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS ESQUIVEL-LIRA IS CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ELUDING.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR THAT WAS STRUCK, 36-YEAR-OLD KEVIN LAWRENCE OF SIOUX CITY, WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH SERIOUS BUT NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

CRASH PHOTO COURTESY KMEG

Updated 9:17am 6/27/20