TEXTING & DRIVING IN SOUTH DAKOTA BAN BEGINS JULY 1ST

Starting July 1st, drivers in South Dakota will no longer be able to use cell phones or other mobile electronic devices for texting or other purposes while they drive.

The bill passed during the 2020 legislative session, prohibits drivers from using a phone for social media uses.

It does allow drivers to hold the phone to their ear to talk, but any data entry other than putting the contact number into the device must be done under a hands-free mode.

Violation of the new law is a primary offense and a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Exceptions to the law include reporting emergencies to first response agencies, use by emergency responders and public utility workers in performance of their official duties, and to activate and deactivate hands free mode.