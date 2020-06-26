SIOUXLAND PARAMEDICS TO END AMBULANCE TRANSPORT SERVICE

Siouxland Paramedics will be ending its medical transportation services effective July 1st and then closing its business.

Siouxland Paramedics is part of Health, Inc. a joint venture owned by MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

Chad Markham, Chief Operating Officer at St. Luke’s issued a statement saying the decision comes after a long review by the Health, Inc Board of Directors.

He says “with continued competition, decreasing transport volume, and ongoing financial strains, the board made the difficult decision to completely stop offering medical transportation and close Siouxland Paramedics.”

Twenty-eight employees will be impacted including eight full-time, one part-time and 19 as needed workers.

Tracy Larson, Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at MercyOne Siouxland, says closing Siouxland Paramedics does not leave a gap of medical transportation in the area.

Larson issued a statement saying “Our community has other, quality non-emergency medical transportation options.

We will be communicating with those who use Siouxland Paramedics to ensure there is no interruption in transport services.”