NEBRASKA MUST DECLARE PRISON EMERGENCY BY JULY 1ST

State law says Nebraska must declare a prison overcrowding emergency by July first.

The declaration must be made when prisons are over one hundred forty percent of capacity.

This past week, Nebraska prisons were at one hundred fifty one percent of capacity.

Governor Pete Ricketts says the state parole board will follow the law and review if parole eligible prisoners will be released:

Ricketts says any prisoner paroled has to meet all of the legal requirements:

The governor says there won’t be a lot of prisoners released even during the overcrowding emergency:

Ricketts says the legislature has approved spending one hundred seventy million dollars to expand prison capacity.