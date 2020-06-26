MACY COUPLE SENTENCED TO PRISON ON CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

A Macy, Nebraska couple have each been sentenced to six years in federal prison for multiple counts of intentional child abuse.

39-year-old Charles Neil Parker and 36-year-old Krista Parker were sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr.

In September of 2018, a guest at a party in the Parker’s home found a child locked in a utility room in the basement.

Officers located the then-nine-year-old victim in the utility room which was secured with an eye-hook latch on the outside and had a contact alarm that sounded when the door was opened.

The room had a concrete floor, no windows or ventilation and the victim had two urine-soaked blankets on the floor to sleep on.

The floor and walls were also soiled with human waste and the door had scratch marks dug into it on the inside.

The victim was identified as a foster child placed in the Parkers’ care by the Omaha Tribe Children and Family Services, an agency Krista Parker worked for.

The victim told police that he always slept and ate in the room and was unable to leave the room to use the bathroom.

Judge Rossiter described the Parkers’ treatment of the victim as “horrible” and “unforgivable.”