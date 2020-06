JUNE 26TH COVID NUMBERS TREND A BIT HIGHER

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED A SLIGHT INCREASE IN THE NEW NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON FRIDAY.

THERE ARE 16 POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 159 NEW TEST RESULTS, WHICH IS THE MOST SINCE 16 CASES WERE REPORTED ON JUNE 13TH.

KEVIN GRIEME, DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS WE STILL SEEM TO BE TRENDING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION:

GRIEME SAYS THE SOMEWHAT HIGHER COUNT FRIDAY BEARS WATCHING TO SEE HOW THE NEXT FEW DAYS TREND:

GRIEME HOPES PEOPLE WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS SUCH AS WEARING A MASK WHEN OUT IN PUBLIC:

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES TO REMAIN AT A TOTAL OF 118 POSITIVE CASES WITH ONLY 10 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD THREE NEW POSITIVE CASES FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT DAY OUT OF 26 NEW TESTS.

THERE WERE 27 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 5PM FRIDAY.

THAT’S A NEW LOW SINCE DAILY RECORDS HAVE BEEN RELEASED DURING THE PANDEMIC.