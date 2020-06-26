IOWA SOY PRODUCT USED TO WIPE AWAY GRAFFITI

Cities in Iowa are using a farm based solution to clean up graffiti that vandals have spray painted on monuments and buildings in the state.

A Brooklyn, Iowa based company has developed a product that removes graffiti paint from nearly any surface, including brick and concrete.

Jeff Gard of Natural Soy Products says their remover is environmentally friendly, bio-degradable, and derived from soybean oil:

OC………take it off. :21

Gard says the city of Iowa City along with the University of Iowa are among those entities who have recently purchased the product to remove graffiti:

OC……….their situations. :14

Gard says his graffiti remover product has been sent to Los Angeles to be used on the LA Post Office, as well as the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For a complete listing of the products go to www.naturalsoyproducts.com.