VIDEO TECH TRAINING HELPS LOCAL POLICE IN DE-ESCALATING SITUATIONS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE USING MODERN VIDEO TECHNOLOGY TO TRAIN IN DE-ESCALATING POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS SITUATIONS WHEN THEY RESPOND TO CALLS.

TRAINING COORDINATOR SGT. STEVE TEN NAPEL SAYS THE VIR-TRA SIMULATOR LOOKS LIKE A GIANT VIDEO GAME, BUT PUTS OFFICERS THROUGH A VARIETY OF SCENARIOS INVOLVING THE USE OF DIFFERENT TACTICS:

OC……..LISTEN TO THEM. :25

THE VIR-TRA SCENARIOS INVOLVE PUTTING THE OFFICERS IN VARIOUS SITUATIONS WHERE THEY MUST CHOOSE WHICH, IF ANY WEAPON TO USE IN THE SIMULATION:

OC………..THEIR WAY THROUGH IT. :21

IF THE OFFICER IS SLOW TO REACT OR CHOOSES INCORRECTLY, THERE IS ALSO A DEVICE CALLED THE “THREAT FIRE” THAT WILL ADMINISTER AN ELECTRICAL JOLT AS A PENALTY:

OC…….SOME OTHER DEVICE. :20

SGT. TEN NAPEL SAYS THE DEPARTMENT ALSO USES MORE TRADITIONAL MEANS OF DE-ESCALATION TRAINING.

EACH NEW OFFICER RECEIVES EIGHT HOURS OF “VERBAL JUDO” TRAINING ONCE THEY RETURN TO SIOUX CITY FROM THE POLICE ACADEMY IN CENTRAL IOWA.