SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEFACING OF BANDSHELL (Update)

THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL WAS THE LATEST CITY LANDMARK TO BE DEFACED BY A VANDAL AS GRAFFITI WAS SPRAY PAINTED IN IT AND ALONG ITS FRONT AND SIDES AROUND 6:30 THURSDAY MORNING.

IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE TO ARREST A SUSPECT FOR THE CRIME.

OFFICERS ARRESTED 23-YEAR-OLD ESTEVEN A. AVILA OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS FOUND HIDING IN THE PARK AND WAS IDENTIFIED BY A WITNESS AS THE ONE RESPONSIBLE FOR DAMAGE.

AVILA IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, POSSESSION OF METH AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $3000 BOND.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THE REPAIRS WON’T BE CHEAP BECAUSE OF SPECIAL PAINT THAT IS NEEDED:

BACH SAYS ANOTHER NEARBY AREA OF GRANDVIEW PARK WAS ALSO DAMAGED:

BY 4PM THURSDAY THE GRAFFITI HAD BEEN REMOVED AND THE BANDSHELL WAS RESTORED TO ITS NORMAL LOOK.

BACH’S REACTION TO THE DAMAGE WAS LIKE MOST PEOPLE’S WOULD BE:

BACH SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY FOR A TOTAL ESTIMATE ON WHAT THE REPAIRS TO THE BANDSHELL COST.

Updated 4:55pm 6/25/20

Bandshell Photo by George Lindblade

City crews are unable to provide an exact estimate for repairing the damage due to the special procedures and considerations required to preserve the Bandshell.