SUSPECT ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN DEFACING OF BANDSHELL

The Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a subject spray painting graffiti on the Bandshell at Grandview Park, 305 24th St, at 6:49 am on June 25.

Responding officers located a subject hiding in the park that had been reported by a witness as the one responsible for damage.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Esteven A. Avila of Sioux City for Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is being held on $3300 bond in the Woodbury County Jail.

City crews are unable to provide an exact estimate for repairing the damage due to the special procedures and considerations required to preserve the Bandshell.