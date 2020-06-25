SURVEY TO HELP DETERMINE FATE OF THIS YEAR’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR

The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa is sending out a survey to gauge how comfortable people feel about attending this year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The World’s Greatest County Fair” is scheduled for September 12th through 20th and usually draws around 300-thousand visitors.

Manager Jeremy Parsons says the survey results will help develop a tool to decide how the 2020 Clay County Fair will look or if it will go on.

The survey was e-mailed to those who signed up for the Clay County Fair E-blast and is being distributed through the Spencer Chamber of Commerce and the Iowa Lakes Corridor.