ROAD CONSTRUCTION TO CLOSE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON BLVD

Construction work is about to get underway at the south end of Hamilton Boulevard at Interstate 29 and exit 149 in Sioux City.

That will close that end of Hamilton Boulevard to traffic beginning at 12:01 a.m. next Tuesday, July 7th.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the work will last until November 7th, weather permitting.

The DOT says the I-29 ramps at Hamilton Boulevard will remain open during the construction.

Detours will be posted for traffic wanting to gain access to north or south bound I-29 from Hamilton Boulevard.