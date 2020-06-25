REYNOLDS EXTENDS PUBLIC HEALTH PROCLAMATION

Governor Reynolds has extended her public health emergency proclamation for Iowa for another 30 days.

It was set to expire at midnight and Reynolds says by extending it, many of the regulatory relief measures she’s authorized during the pandemic will remain in place.

OC……….School Athletic Union.” :15

That means Iowa schools can prepare for the resumption of fall sports like football, volleyball and cross country.

Iowa is the only state in the country with high school summer sports of softball and baseball underway.

College athletes have returned to voluntary workouts but with public health officials in Ames and Iowa City have expressed concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in their areas, ticket sales have been halted at both Iowa and Iowa State, to reduce seating capacity at 50 percent.

Reynolds says she’ll support whatever decision is made about having fans in the stands — and she’d like to go to a game herself.

OC……the other colleges.” :09

Statewide trends show the number of Iowans hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 continues to decline.

At 10 o’clock Thursday morning, Iowa hospitals were treating 137 coronavirus patients — down from a high of more than 400 in mid-May.

Radio Iowa